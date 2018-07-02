Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Kalisto loses his mask at WWE live event in Anaheim 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
3.13K   //    02 Jul 2018, 18:52 IST

Cedric Alexander accidentally ripped off Kalisto's mask in Anaheim
Cedric Alexander accidentally ripped off Kalisto's mask in Anaheim

What's the story?

WWE's SummerSlam Heatwave Tour his Anaheim California earlier this week and despite a number of issues with the ring and superstars' attire, the show still managed to live up to the hype.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

One of the most memorable moments of the show was during the main event where Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teamed up against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but when McIntyre was whipped into the ropes mid-match by Rollins, the top rope completely snapped and McIntyre then fell out of the ring.

The match continued without a top rope and the two former Shield members picked up the win before Rollins then celebrated by swinging the broken rope above his head and almost taking out his own partner.

The heart of the matter

The ring wasn't the only thing having some difficulties in Anaheim since former Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto took on Cedric Alexander and the current Champion accidentally ripped off his mask. Kalisto was then forced to hide his face in the corner whilst the referee picked up the mask from the centre of the ring and hand it over to him.

The high flyer then rolled out of the ring to put his mask back on before the duo could resume the match. It was Alexander who came out on top in the end, but since it was a face vs face match, Alexander raised Kaito's hand after the match as a way of showing him some respect.

What's next?

This isn't the first time Kalisto's mask has come off mid-match and it happened to Rey Mysterio a number of times too. It's something that is unavoidable and WWE won't change anything about Kalisto because of it.

Do you think the referee reacted well to the situation? Have your say in the comments section below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

WWE Raw Kalisto Cedric Alexander
