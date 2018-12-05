WWE News: Kalisto reveals hilarious idea Vince McMahon had for Money In The Bank

Kalisto currently performs on Raw

What's the story?

Kalisto has been able to reignite his WWE career as part of The Lucha House Party in recent months on 205 Live, but this new stable has allowed Vince McMahon to step up his creativity when it comes to making unique scenarios for the three Luchadors.

In case you didn't know...

Kalisto is a former United States Champion but after a lackluster run on Raw that saw him lose a feud with Braun Strowman, he sought out solace on 205 Live, which is where he was partnered with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado and the three men have since been able to start their own craze on the Cruiserweight brand.

All three men are allowed to compete in the ring under Lucha House Rules on Monday Night Raw as well since this is seemingly a new match type that only the Lucha House Party are allowed to compete in.

The heart of the matter

Kalisto recently appeared on The Steve Austin Show where he was able to discuss a number of subjects, including an idea that Vince McMahon had for the group at Money in the Bank earlier this year.

“With the Lucha House Party, me and my friends, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, we go to the props truck. I was like, ‘let me see what’s here. Hey, do you see this, these noise makers, these matracas? Hey, let’s just take these out to the ring.’ That’s the good thing about 205 Live. You get to try things, throw them at the wall, and see what sticks. So that’s what we did and creative started to like that. And they saw us come out with a piñata and put our opponents’ face in the donkey. It was a donkey piñata and they started liking that."

The three men bring a number of props to the ring ahead of their matches and it's these props that gave Vince McMahon an interesting concept for a future match.

“So creative started to get on board with everything, especially Vince. Vince got on board with everything, ‘oh Lucha House Party, you guys do some amazing, crazy stuff, man.’ I’m like, ‘hey Vince, we just want to have fun, man. If you want action, you want some cool stuff, we’ll give you good stuff and there is stuff you haven’t seen yet.’ And Vince is like, ‘oh man, do you know that Money In The Bank briefcase?’ I was like, ‘yeah.’ ‘How about we put a big ass piñata there and we put the titles in there?’ And I was like, ‘oh, that is an awesome idea!’ But it’s everything in time and it’s all about throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks," he said via WrestlingInc.

What's next?

Kalisto and The Lucha House Party are currently feuding with The Revival on Raw, but the possibilities for this team are endless when it comes to their future on the main roster.

Do you think this is a good idea for the Championships? Have your say in the comments section below...

