WWE News: Kane asked if he would like to be the Rock's running mate

Could we see the tag team of the Big Red Machine and the Brahma Bull run the USA?

by Rohit Relan News 03 Jun 2017, 09:37 IST

Kane is running for mayor of Knox County

What’s the story?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently made news when he confessed to GQ.com that him running for President could be a “real possibility”.

Another professional wrestler, who has actually taken the plunge into politics is Glenn Jacobs or better known as Kane. Kane is running for mayor of Knox County and has already begun his campaign.

Kane recently spoke to Bleacher Report where he was asked about whether he would like to be the running mate of his former colleague, The Rock, to which he replied that he has very different goals in politics.

In case you didn’t know...

Initially considered as a joke, Rock’s bid for the presidency may actually turn into reality, as the Great One seems to be giving it serious thought. When speaking to GQ, the Rock admitted that he feels that he is in a position where he assumes that his word is influential. He also said that he doesn’t approve of the current leadership.

“I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with - for example, the media - I feel like it informs me that I could be better.”

Kane announced that he would be running for mayor on 11th April of this year.

The heart of the matter

When asked whether Kane would like to be the running mate of Dwayne Johnson in 2020, the Big Red Monster said:

“Would I run with The Rock? Probably not. I just want to do a good job as mayor. The local and the state levels are discounted too much. And I’m not devaluing the role of the federal government, but the country is right now in a top-down direction, and I want to be part of the wave that brings it back to a bottom-up nation, starting with the states.”

What’s next?

Kane will file his nominating petition in November of this year. The mayoral election for Knox County won’t take place until May 1st of 2018.

Author’s take

We would like to wish Glenn “Kane’ Jacobs all the very best for the upcoming mayoral elections.

