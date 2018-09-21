WWE News: Kane Comments On Returning To WWE While Serving As Mayor

The Big Red Machine pictured with The Undertaker

What's the story?

While most of you know Kane as one of the greatest sports entertainers in the history of WWE, he is currently serving as the Mayor of Knox County. What made him return to WWE then, to stand in The Undertaker's corner at WWE Super Show-Down?

Kane revealed the conversation he had with Vince McMahon, during an interview with Knox News. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote below.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels is scheduled to be in Triple H's corner at Super Show-Down. Kane will similarly be in the corner of his brother, The Undertaker when the two legends clash for the very last time.

This match is scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Australia which features a stacked card. The Undertaker, Triple H and Shawn Michaels have shown up on RAW in recent weeks. Kane is yet to show up to promote the event, thus far.

The heart of the matter

In return for Kane competing at Super Show-Down, WWE will be donating a sum of $100000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation. This is what Kane said about making the deal with Vince McMahon:

Basically, WWE contacted me, and they wanted to do a really big show, or series of shows, that they wanted to do. Of course, I was like, 'Hey man, Vince (McMahon), I'm most likely going to be mayor,' and (Australia) was the arrangement we came up to.

Vince McMahon also expressed his support for the Mayor of Knox County:

I appreciate his gesture to the heroes who selflessly put themselves in harm's way and look forward to his continued progress in his mission.

What's next?

Who knows if Kane will show up on RAW before Super Show-Down comes around? In time, it is being speculated that DX may square off against the Brothers of Destruction. in a dream match. It will be Shawn Michaels' official return to the ring.

Do you think Kane should go into the Hall of Fame this year? Let us know in the comments section below.