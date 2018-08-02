Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Kane Favourite to Win Mayoral Race 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
News
597   //    02 Aug 2018, 14:15 IST

K
Kane looks set to become Mayor of Knox County later today

What's the story?

Glen Jacobs, better known to the WWE fans as Kane, is favourite to win today's Mayoral Race in Knox County, Tennessee.

In case you didn't know

Over the course of the last 15 months, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Kane, has been running for Mayor in Knox County, Tennessee

Jacobs is running as the Republican candidate for the town for the county, which has a population of around 430,000, making it the third biggest area in Tenessee.

Jacobs won the primary back in May, edging out his opponent by just 23 votes to secure his spot as a candidate in today's election.

The heart of the story

Pro wrestling sheet is reporting that Kane is seen as the clear favourite to win today's election.

Knox County is seen as a Republican county, and it should be seen as an easy victory for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Kane's opponent in today's election, Linda Haney, has also never held office before, and it is predicted that Jacobs should win fairly comfortably.

It is also noted in the pro wrestling sheet, that Kane needed over 14,000 votes to secure his spot in the primary, while his opponent managed 4,000, despite only needing 2,000, which highlights the ratio of red to blue voters in the area.

What's next?

The election will take place today and the winner will presumably, be announced in the next 24 hours or so.

Kane wrestled as recently as last month's Extreme Rules, and it will be interesting to see whether the Big Red Machine will still consider performing if he is to become Mayor.

Jacobs himself has stated that he isn't going to rule out wrestling when is in office, so don't be surprised to see Mayor Kane making his way to the ring anytime soon.





Kane
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
