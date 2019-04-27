×
WWE News: Kane gives an update on WWE return

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
132   //    27 Apr 2019, 12:06 IST

Kane is now the Mayor of Knox County
Kane is now the Mayor of Knox County

What's the story?

WWE veteran and Knox County Mayor Kane recently spoke to WWE in regards to a possible return to the squared circle.

Kane stated that his last match didn't turn out the way he wanted, and added "never say never" when it comes to a return to WWE.


In case you didn't know...

Kane debuted in WWE at Bad Blood 1997 as The Undertaker's long-lost brother. The character took off and The Big Red Machine went on to become a mainstay in WWE for the next several years.

Prior to debuting the Kane gimmick, WWE had tried their hand on several other characters for Glenn Jacobs, one of which included "Dr. Issac Yankem", an evil dentist hired by Jerry Lawler to put down Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Kane is currently serving as the Mayor of Knox County.


The heart of the matter

WWE recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel, featuring the former WWE Superstar talking about the possibility of a return to the ring.

Kane stated that his last match, where he teamed up with The Undertaker and took on DX, didn't go the way he had hoped. He added that when it comes to wrestling, never say never.

Here's the video for the ones interested:


What's next?

Kane is one of the most decorated performers in the history of this business. The WWE Universe woudn't want him to ride off into the sunset without getting a proper faewell. Here's hoping Kane comes back for a final run and gets the chance to hang up his boots in a proper manner, preferably at a WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Kane make a comeback to WWE? Does he deserve to go out at a bigger stage like WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section!



