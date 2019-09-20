WWE News: Kane gives his honest opinion on Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" character

Bray Wyatt attacked Kane on Raw

On the September 16 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Superstar Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs, the real-life mayor of Knox County, Tennessee) showed R-Truth and Carmella around the Knox County area before defeating Truth in an impromptu match to briefly become the 24/7 Champion.

Later in the show, Jacobs returned as Kane in the main event and began to fight back against AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode following their 5-on-1 assault on Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Just when it looked as though Raw might end with Kane standing tall, he found himself on the receiving end of an attack from Rollins’ rival, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who locked in the Mandible Claw on "The Big Red Machine".

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Jacobs said it was an “honour” to participate in the segment and praised Wyatt for the work he has done with his new character in recent months.

“That was a great night. Also, to be involved with the Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt ‘Fiend’ storyline, what an honour to be able to do that, so it was a great night. Even I get creeped out by Bray Wyatt right now! That’s a tremendous character, and I’m really happy when any of the guys are able to be successful.

“Bray is very creative and everything that he’s done as Bray Wyatt and now the ‘Fiend’ character, it’s all been great. He’s just a wonderful performer.”

Kane’s WWE career in 2019

Glenn Jacobs added during the podcast that he is unlikely to turn down offers from WWE, simply because he still enjoys entertaining audiences whenever he makes appearances for the company.

For now, he is still concentrating on his role as the mayor of Knox County, which is why he has not taken part in a competitive match on WWE television since teaming with The Undertaker to face Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel in November 2018.

