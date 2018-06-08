WWE News: Kane on speaking with Vince McMahon about wanting to run for Mayor

Bring hell, fire and brimstone to pubic office

Kane sought a new kind of title

What's the story?

WWE star and Knoxville County Mayor Kane recently spoke with the Independent Journal Review on a number of topics, including talking to Vince McMahon about running for Mayor.

In case you didn't know...

Kane revealed in an interview in 2016 that he was "seriously considering" a run as a Republican for the Knox County mayoral seat in 2018. In March 2017, Kane announced that he was officially running for the mayoral seat of Knox County as a Republican.

Kane won the Republican primary election for the mayoral seat of Knox County, Tennessee, on May 1, 2018.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with the Independent Journal Review recently, Kane spoke on a number of topics, including if he would run for a higher political position, being The Rock's running mate if he were to run for office, and when he spoke to Vince McMahon about his decision to run for Mayor. While speaking of his talk with McMahon, Kane said:

"Vince is one of the first people that I talked to because we have a good personal relationship, and I needed his support just as a friend. ... Vince has got a vision. From the very beginning. And you just can't discount that. And that's why I think so many organizations fail, is their leader doesn't have a vision of where he's going to go. And Vince has always had that. He has that pigheaded determination. And all that stuff has helped me with my business and, really, in my personal life."

What's next?

Although being Mayor of Knoxville is a pretty busy job, Kane is still not actually retired, and although he may be finished as a full-time competitor, it is not the last that we have seen of the big red machine in WWE, and he is expected to return to TV for another short stint at some point over the next year.

