WWE News: Kane returns and captures championship gold

Though he's stepped away from the ring, the Devil's Favorite Demon is as dangerous as always

Glenn Jacobs returns to Monday Night Raw

It's been quite some time since we've seen Kane in the WWE. In fact, it's nearly been a year, with his last in-ring appearance taking place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd, 2018. Since then, he's been focused on his mayoral duties under his real name, Glenn Jacobs.

While he's been entirely focused on his work as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, the WWE would always be the home of the Big Red Machine. Tonight, in Knoxville, Jacobs returned home and received an incredibly warm welcome as he met with R-Truth and Carmella. He was excited to see the 24/7 Champion and wanted to give him a private tour of the area, showing Truth what the town of Knoxville had to offer.

R-Truth fooled again

Mayor Jacobs took R-Truth to the home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The two men walked onto the field together, taking in the incredible view. However, Jacobs had ulterior motives.

Shortly after their arrival, Truth was introduced to a police officer who Jacobs had sworn in earlier that day. Though, he was actually sworn in as a referee. Truth, surprisingly, noticed what was going on, and attempted to leave before it was too late.

Sadly, he ran right into the goalpost, knocking himself out long enough for the future WWE Hall of Famer to add another illustrious title to his championship case. After having his arm raised, Jacobs ran off chanting "I've still got it!"

It's hard to believe that anyone would be able to get one over on the former World Champion. One has to wonder if Glenn Jacobs may wind up with the longest reign on record as 24/7 Champion.

