WWE News: Kane reveals favourite tag-team partner, his opinion on Braun Strowman, and more

"The Big Red Machine" feels that Braun Strowman will go places.

Kane and The Undertaker teamed up as 'The Brothers of Destruction'

WWE Superstar Kane was the guest in the latest edition of The Ross Report, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

During the podcast, Kane discussed his upcoming electoral campaigns, relationship with Paul Bearer and The Undertaker, shared his thoughts regarding Braun Strowman, among several other topics.

Kane made his WWE debut as the storyline brother of The Undertaker in 1997. Over the years, Kane has been a multiple time World Champion, Hardcore Champion, Tag team Champion and Money in the Bank contract winner.

In the latest WWE Draft, Kane was drafted to Smackdown Live.

Considering his tenure in WWE and WCW, Kane has won the Tag team Championships for a record 12 times, of which three title reigns were with his kayfabe brother. During the podcast, Kane stated that he was blessed to work with so many unique personalities during his tag title reigns. The Undertaker, however, is his personal favourite tag team partner.

Kane added that he is clueless regarding The Undertaker's retirement like everyone else and feels that there is nothing left to prove for the Deadman.

In the past few years, the "Devil's favourite demon" has been involved in feuds with Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family. Regarding Braun Strowman, Kane stated that he is much impressed with the former member of the Wyatt Family.

According to Kane, "The Monster Among Men" has a great attitude and possesses the ability to "go places". He also appreciated how much Strowman has improved as he was "so green" during his debut.

Kane is currently running for the office of Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and has been on a hiatus from the WWE. In the podcast, Kane revealed that he will be busy from February and his time with WWE will be 'extremely limited'.

Nonetheless, he has assured to show up if the time and place is right.

Braun Strowman is one of my current favourites and he has the potential to be one of the best big men to ever step foot inside the squared circle. Good to know, that the legends of the pro-wrestling industry, like Kane himself, share the same opinion.

I wish Kane the best for his upcoming electoral campaigns and hoping that he emerges the victor in the election.