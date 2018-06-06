WWE News: Kane reveals if he is retiring from the ring

Has the legend's time in WWE finally come to an end?

Is Kane's long and illustrious career finally over?

What's the story?

Kane has been a constant feature in WWE since the mid-90s. Currently, he's forayed into a career in politics, making fans wonder if he's done in the ring.

When Ryan Satin from Pro Wrestling Sheet asked Kane if a political run meant the end of his wrestling career, the WWE legend said he would never rule anything out. I thank NoDQ for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Kane's early WWE run had him play Isaac Yankem and fake Diesel. However, when he transitioned to the Kane character at Badd Blood: In Your House is when the world began to take notice. Kane interfered in the first ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Since then, Kane has held the world title thrice (including a run with the ECW Championship) and the tag team titles twelve times. He's known to be the greatest performer at the Royal Rumble, with the most number of cumulative eliminations.

The heart of the matter

While Kane is busy with his current political run, he is open to the idea of another wrestling stint:

I never rule anything out. I think it would be great to have a PPV here in Knoxville. We haven’t had one in forever. If there’s a PPV, it would be an honour for me to take part in that.

From the sound of it, Kane's full-time career may be well behind him now. If anything, he will only be a part of some special appearances.

What's next?

Kane recently won the Republican Primary Election for the Mayoral Seat of Knox County. His political career is in full swing and he is no longer a young man. It remains to be seen when he will make his WWE return if he ever does!

Do you think Kane has another WWE run in him? Let me know in the comments below.

