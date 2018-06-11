Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kane reveals that he was only supposed to have one WWE match 

Kane's future wasn't clear at the beginning of his career.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News 11 Jun 2018, 00:26 IST
1.54K

Kane wasn't originally supposed to become The Big Red Machine
Kane wasn't originally supposed to become The Big Red Machine

What's the story?

Kane is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer one day, but despite having a lengthy career in WWE, The Big Red Machine recently revealed that his feud with Undertaker was only originally supposed to last for one match.

In case you didn't know...

Kane has dominated the WWE scene ever since he made his debut back in 1997, and many members of the WWE Universe are still convinced that Undertaker and Kane are brothers, since the two men played their roles so well.

Kane recently became the mayor of Knox County, which is why he hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 34. The former World Champion has seemingly stepped away from the business to concentrate on political duties, but has left quite the legacy behind.

The heart of the matter

Kane recently appeared on Jerry Lawler's Dinner With The King Podcast, where he revealed that his feud with Undertaker was originally set to be just one match.

Vince McMahon later fell in love with the idea of a feud between two brothers and decided to extend the rivalry r and this was then the making of Kane as a monster.

"Vince liked the storyline so much that he didn’t just want to do one match, he thought that he could make it a really good story out of it.”

Vince McMahon has been right about so many wrestling characters over the years, that it isn't a shock that once again he was right about The Big Red Monster.

What's next?

Kane is currently taking time away from the wrestling business, whilst the future of The Undertaker is currently unknown since The Deadman hasn't been seen since The Greatest Royal Rumble.

Did Vince McMahon make the right decision to extend the feud between Kane and The Undertaker? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw Kane The Undertaker
WWE News: Kane reveals if he is retiring from the ring
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ryback recalls funny encounter with Kane...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE removes Kane from the Greatest Royal...
RELATED STORY
Five WWE Superstars That  Turned Out To Be Complete Busts 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Corey Graves reveals why he called out CM Punk...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases rare footage of Batista and Kane's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Undertaker and Kane reunite for one night only
RELATED STORY
One Night Only: 5 instances when WWE superstars lost...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Big Show reveals who the scariest superstar...
RELATED STORY
5 Things that surprised WWE fans in May
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us