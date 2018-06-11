WWE News: Kane reveals that he was only supposed to have one WWE match

Kane's future wasn't clear at the beginning of his career.

Kane wasn't originally supposed to become The Big Red Machine

What's the story?

Kane is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer one day, but despite having a lengthy career in WWE, The Big Red Machine recently revealed that his feud with Undertaker was only originally supposed to last for one match.

In case you didn't know...

Kane has dominated the WWE scene ever since he made his debut back in 1997, and many members of the WWE Universe are still convinced that Undertaker and Kane are brothers, since the two men played their roles so well.

Kane recently became the mayor of Knox County, which is why he hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 34. The former World Champion has seemingly stepped away from the business to concentrate on political duties, but has left quite the legacy behind.

The heart of the matter

Kane recently appeared on Jerry Lawler's Dinner With The King Podcast, where he revealed that his feud with Undertaker was originally set to be just one match.

Vince McMahon later fell in love with the idea of a feud between two brothers and decided to extend the rivalry r and this was then the making of Kane as a monster.

"Vince liked the storyline so much that he didn’t just want to do one match, he thought that he could make it a really good story out of it.”

Vince McMahon has been right about so many wrestling characters over the years, that it isn't a shock that once again he was right about The Big Red Monster.

What's next?

Kane is currently taking time away from the wrestling business, whilst the future of The Undertaker is currently unknown since The Deadman hasn't been seen since The Greatest Royal Rumble.

Did Vince McMahon make the right decision to extend the feud between Kane and The Undertaker? Have your say in the comments section below...