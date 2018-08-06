WWE News: Kane reveals the text that recently made him cry

Kane received an emotional text from Vince McMahon

What's the story?

It is common knowledge now that WWE Superstar Kane AKA Glenn Jacobs has been elected mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. During an interview with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard, Kane revealed what made him choke up not long ago.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Apparently, it was a text from Vince McMahon congratulating him and telling him how proud he was of the Big Red Machine. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Kane has been one of the greatest big men in the history of WWE through his illustrious career. He was wrestling as recently as last month, aligned with Daniel Bryan for a Team Hell No reunion.

Kane's victory possibly spells the end of his career in wrestling. Kane has been on a more limited schedule in recent times because he is no longer the young man he once was. He is, almost certainly, a future Hall of Famer.

The heart of the matter

Kane revealed the contents of the text from Vince McMahon that got him all choked up recently:

Vince has been very supportive throughout this entire endeavor. He reached out to extend his congratulations. Vince wants all of us to do well, no matter what we’re doing, because it reflects well on the company.

Kane also stated how much Vince McMahon's approval means to him as a person:

On a personal level, between me and him, it’s important to me that he is proud of me. He’s done so much for me and for my family. He sent me a text that got me all choked up.

What's next?

It's impossible to predict if Kane will ever return to wrestling. Whatever the case may be, he's been one of WWE's greatest gladiators, responsible for so many magical moments. His legacy is one that will never be matched.

