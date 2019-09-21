WWE News: Kane reveals when he feared for his job with the company

Kane is a two-time WWE World Champion

After a 10-month absence from WWE television, Kane briefly won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth on the September 16 episode of Raw before being on the receiving end of an attack from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the show’s closing segment.

Nowadays, Kane’s legacy as one of the greatest Superstars of all time is very much intact. However, in the late 1990s, “The Big Red Machine” was one of many WWE talents whose weekly segments were being outdone in the television ratings by rival promotion WCW.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the man behind the Kane character – Glenn Jacobs, the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee – revealed that he feared for his job during WCW’s dominance over WWE in the Monday Night Wars.

“We all look back on the Monday Night Wars and romanticise – gosh, what a good time for wrestling and all that – but if you were in either company, but especially WWE, it was the most stressful time of my life because it really was a war and if we lost, we were probably going to lose our jobs.

“So, we weren’t sitting there romanticising about how great everything was. We were going, ‘How can we put on the best show that we possibly can? Because if we don’t, we could wake up out of a job any day now.’”

What's next for Kane in WWE?

Now aged 52, Kane has not been a full-time member of the WWE roster since his time on SmackDown Live in late 2016.

Excluding his impromptu 24/7 Championship matches against R-Truth on the latest episode of Raw, the veteran’s last in-ring appearance came in November 2018 when he teamed with The Undertaker in a losing effort against Triple H and the returning Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel.

Moving forward, Kane has not ruled out competing in more matches for WWE, but his priority right now is on being the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

