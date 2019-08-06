WWE News: Kane's official return date announced; possible reason for return

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 132 // 06 Aug 2019, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kane

What's the story?

WWE legend Kane is set to return to WWE soon as he is being advertised to appear in a few live events later this month.

The Big Red Machine made an appearance on WWE television last year at Crown Jewel PPV and hasn't been on WWE since.

In case you didn't know...

Kane, who became mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, has moved on to become a full-time politician and no longer appears on WWE television.

The 52-year-old wrestled a handful of times in 2018, with his last match at Crown Jewel where he tag-teamed with The Undertaker and faced off against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Kane and Undertaker lost that match and we haven't seen Kane since then.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider are reporting that Kane is set to return to WWE and has been advertised to be a part of two live event shows later this month. The WWE legend is set advertised for August 23rd and 24th shows which will be held in Bossier City and Lafayette.

He is advertised to face Braun Strowman in one of the shows in Lafayette, Lousiana. Kane faced Strowman in early January last year as well as late December on RAW.

Cageside Seats are reporting that Kane could be brought back this month to once again feature in the next Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel, which is set to take place on October 31, 2019.

The same Lousiana live event has AJ Styles, who is the current United States Champion, face off against Ricochet in a street fight. Styles is set to defend his US title against Ricochet at this week's SummerSlam PPV.

What's next?

WWE have a busy few weeks, starting with SummerSlam this weekend.

Advertisement

What do you think about Kane returning to WWE? Comment below!