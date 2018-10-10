WWE News: Kane set to open his own wrestling school alongside Dr. Tom Prichard

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 208 // 10 Oct 2018, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kane is set to open his own professional wrestling school in the coming months

What's the story?

Kane is one of the busiest men in wrestling right now, but he doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down since he recently announced that he is set to open his own training school alongside Tom Prichard.

In case you didn't know...

Kane has more than two decades of knowledge and experience when it comes to the wrestling business, but he announced earlier this year that he would be unable to return to WWE full time since he was elected to be the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

This hasn't prevented Kane from returning to be by his "brother's" side over the past few weeks as Undertaker has been embroiled in a feud with Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The heart of the matter

Kane was recently part of a public appearance alongside Dr. Tom Prichard where he was able to reveal that he is set to open his own wrestling school with the Bandit Wrestling promotion in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Kane was also able to reveal that the school will be called The Jacobs - Prichard Wrestling Academy and the two men will reveal some huge news regarding the opening of the school when they appear at the Bandit live event on Sunday, October 21 at Knoxville Sports.

What's next?

Whilst Kane is busy outside of WWE, he was announced as part of one of the most anticipated matches of WWE Crown Jewel on Monday night since he will team with longtime friend and rival The Undertaker to reform The Brothers of Destruction against D-Generation X in Saudi Arabia.

Would you like to be trained for the business by The Big Red Machine? Have your say in the comments section below...