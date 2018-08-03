WWE News: Kane Wins Mayoral Race

Knox County, Tennessee is about to get a massive import of Hellfire and Brimstone

What's the story?

The Devil's Favorite Demon has been seen less and less on WWE television over the past few years. Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, has been campaigning to be the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

In case you didn't know...

Jacobs decided to run for office back in March 2017. He had been contemplating getting into politics for a few years and was even considered for a shot at the U.S. Senate by groups associated with the Tea Party.

Jacobs would hold off on any political plans until he had a chance to step away from the WWE. However, once he began campaigning, he would rarely show up on WWE TV, only appearing for short stints in the company. Most recently, he participated in a tag team title match at Extreme Rules, where he and Daniel Bryan failed to capture the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, officially, Glenn Jacobs has won the race for Knox County Mayor. Jacobs reportedly defeated his opponent, Democrat Linda Haley, in a landslide with almost a 2-1 lead.

JUST IN: WATE 6 On Your Side is calling the Knox County mayoral race for former WWE wrestler Glenn "Kane" Jacobs. Early and absentee voting showed him with a nearly 2-1 lead over Democrat Linda Haney. https://t.co/vp9IbqIEsx — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) August 3, 2018

Jacobs took time to address the crowd at the local Crowne Plaza after his win.

New Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs addresses the crowd at the Crowne Plaza.



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/yzWJJcX2N8 pic.twitter.com/SUeOOOVBM3 — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) August 3, 2018

What's next?

With his storyline seemingly over, we probably won't be seeing Kane in the WWE for some time. That being said, he's been adamant about a career in politics for some time now, so it's great to see him get that chance and succeed even more outside of the wrestling business.

Besides working for the WWE, he's also worked as an insurer and owns an Allstate in Tennessee with his wife. Jacobs is a very intelligent man and is sure to do wonders as Knox County's next mayor.

Bonus: Glenn Jacobs used his Slow Chemical theme as his victory anthem.

Glenn Jacobs takes the stage... "somebody told me we were about to do a cage fight" @wvlt pic.twitter.com/PtUkVQ7nox — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) August 3, 2018