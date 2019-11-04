WWE News: Karl Anderson's wife alleges that Superstars were "held hostage"

Karl Anderson's wife doesn't want him to return to Saudi Arabia in the future

Karl Anderson's wife Christine doesn't want him to return for a show in Saudi Arabia again after the issues and travel delays faced by Superstars this time. You can read WWE's official statement behind the delay here.

Karl Anderson's wife Christine reacts to Superstars finally returning home

Karl Anderson and most of the WWE Superstars finally returned home yesterday following a delay after the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. WWE have said that the reason behind the delay was "travel issues" although there has been speculation about the same.

WWE Superstar and member of The OC, Karl Anderson, tweeted the following after returning home, somewhat showing his displeasure in the tweet:

Couldn’t pay me enough to go back ..

Well that’s not true, I need a second pool, so..... — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 2, 2019

Karl's wife Christine replied to his tweet, telling him never to go back for a show in Saudi Arabia again. She also hinted that Superstars were hostages in some way during the delay. Check out her full reply below:

"2nd house!! Not a pool..but don’t ever go back AGAIN! We don’t need our daddy/papi/motherlover/absanderson/besttagteam etc. being held hostage while we’re at home worried to death"

Multiple WWE Superstars comment after returning home from Crown Jewel

A number of WWE Superstars vented their frustration regarding the travel delays on Twitter, including Luke Harper and Bobby Roode. Harper vented his frustration on his personal Instagram and was one of several Superstars to do so. Check out Harper's Instagram post below:

WWE's official statement regarding the travel delays said the following:

"More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours.

With SmackDown emanating live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter did not land until after the live broadcast on FOX."

