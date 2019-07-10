WWE News: Karl Anderson talks about The Club's plans for the wrestling world

The Club

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw 'The Club' use their superior numbers and manipulative abilities to take on Ricochet and decimate him. Following the brilliant display of their destructive powers, Karl Anderson took to Twitter to announce his intentions for The Club in WWE.

He said that 'The Club' would be showcasing a different side to them on WWE TV and the entire world would be watching them.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles had been motivating his long-time friends and former stablemates, Gallows and Anderson in the last few weeks. He was trying to light a fire under them to expose their destructive nature to the world once more.

Last week, Gallows and Anderson turned the table on Styles, saying that he had forgotten who he was as well. After a restarted match against Ricochet saw AJ Styles lose the opportunity to become the WWE United States Champion, the Phenomenal One snapped. He had thought that he had become the Champion earlier but Ricochet had his foot under the ropes.

The loss of the title opportunity hit him hard and he attacked Ricochet, decimating him on RAW alongside Gallows and Anderson, reforming 'The Club'.

The heart of the matter

Karl Anderson said that they had started 'The Club' in Japan, but now the entire world would see them as they were meant to be seen -- unhinged.

Sure, we started it in Japan 🇯🇵..

But now you’re gonna see it all over the World, the way it’s supposed to be, unhinged..

🍿

Enjoy @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/4Z4h5fmqBL — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) July 9, 2019

This seems to be pointing at a darker side of 'The Club', a glimpse of which the WWE Universe was privy to on RAW.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, after Ricochet was able to defeat both Gallows and Anderson in singles competition. However, after that, he was attacked by Styles. Gallows and Anderson joined in as well. After they were done with him, Styles warned him to stay down as he left the ring.

However, Ricochet got up, which led to Styles coming back and hitting the Phenomenal Forearm while Gallows and Anderson held him.

What's next?

AJ Styles is set to take on Ricochet at Extreme Rules for the United States Championship on the 14th of July. He is sure to be accompanied by Gallows and Anderson as 'The Club' have started a new chapter in their story.