WWE News: Karl Anderson talks about working with Luke Gallows

Anderson hailed AJ Styles as the best performer in the world.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 22 Feb 2017, 14:39 IST

Anderson and Gallows are currently the RAW Tag Team Champions in their first reign.

What’s the story?

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and discussed his journey with Luke Gallows that eventually led them to WWE last year. Furthermore, Anderson spoke about the art of mixing seriousness with comedy in wrestling and hailed AJ Styles as the best performer in the world.

In case you didn’t know...



After being a dominant tag team everywhere they went, Anderson and Gallows made their WWE debut on April 11th, 2016. The WWE Universe well received the former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. However, they were soon lost in the shuffle after participating in numerous title matches to no avail.

Nonetheless, 2017 finally turned their fortunes as the formidable duo successfully captured the gold after defeating Sheamus and Cesaro at Royal Rumble. In case you missed it, here are some highlights from the match:

The heart of the matter

Anderson emphasised the role Gallows played in his career and how the just clicked right from the get-go. Here is what Anderson had to say about working with his long-time partner Gallows:

What a brother man. The timing was perfect and I don't know what kind of plans they had for me in New Japan and the Bullet Club had just started up in May of that year. Gallows was just finishing up with TNA and it just all came together. Our first tour together we realised we were both just a little too much a bit alike, and we had a lot of fun together. I think we knew we had a chance to - I didn't know how we'd click in the ring until the second I got in the ring with him and I was like, 'Oh man this guy's is good, he gets it. He's big,' and it just all clicked and it all worked man and it's been great.

What’s next?



As noted in the February 20th edition of RAW, The Club will now defend their titles against Enzo and Cass at the last brand exclusive PPV before ‘Mania, Fastlane.

Sportskeeda’s take

Karl Anderson is without a doubt one of the funniest Superstar on the entire roster. Don’t take my word for it, check out his vines on Youtube!

On a related note, WWE should book The Club for what they are, which is a dominant force that goes to great lengths to achieve what they aim for. Also, they should keep them away from the funny stuff, as it hinders their legitimacy as bruisers.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com