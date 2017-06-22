WWE News: Kavita Devi set to become the first Indian woman to compete in WWE

Former South Asian Games gold medal winner, Kavita Devi is set to become the first Indian female to compete in WWE.

by Press Release News 22 Jun 2017, 17:31 IST

Kavita Devi will compete in the Mae Young Classic

WWE today announced that former competitive powerlifter and South Asian Games gold medal winner, Kavita Devi has been selected to compete in the Mae Young Classic which is the first-ever WWE tournament for women.

Hailing from Haryana, Kavita has undergone training to be a professional wrestler under the guidance of former WWE Champion The Great Khali at his Punjab-based wrestling promotion and training academy.

Kavita Devi participated in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April where she gained the attention of talent scouts with her strong performance. Now, Kavita will be making history as the first Indian woman ever to appear in WWE. Kavita will be competing with 31 other top female competitors from around the world in the first-ever Mae Young Classic.

“I am honoured to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud” said Kavita Devi.

Canyon Ceman, Vice President, WWE Talent Development, had this to say, “Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and incredibly strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.”

The first-ever Mae Young Classic will take place Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 from Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida. The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament. The unprecedented event will stream later this summer exclusively on WWE Network.

