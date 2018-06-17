WWE News: Keith Lee makes a surprise appearance at NXT Takeover: Chicago

The 332lb sensation is now a WWE superstar!

Keith Lee made a surprise appearance at NXT: Takeover

What's the story?

Keith Lee became the latest in a long line of NXT stars to make his official WWE debut at ringside as part of a Takeover event tonight when he was introduced to the WWE Universe following the Women's Championship match at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

In case you didn't know...

Keith Lee officially signed a contract with WWE on May 1st but made an appearance for the company as part of WrestleMania weekend and even wrestled at Axxess, which hinted that he was heading to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Lee will be known to the wrestling world for his time in Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, which was where Dave Meltzer awarded his match against Donovan Dijak in the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles quarter-final five stars. Interestingly, it was current WWE star Ricochet who defeated the big man in the final of the competition.

The heart of the matter

NXT Takeover ringside has become a place where many future WWE stars have appeared over the past few years including the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Roode, and EC3 most recently before they went on to become huge stars in the company.

Keith Lee was added to this long list of stars tonight when WWE cameras showed the company's newest recruit taking in the action inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This is the first time that Lee has been spotted at a WWE event since it was reported that he had signed a contract with the company last month.

What's next?

Lee will continue to train in WWE's Performance Centre ahead of what is expected to be an incredible debut on the NXT brand.

