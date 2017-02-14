WWE News: Kelly Kelly makes a backstage appearance on Monday Night RAW

The former Divas Champion hinted at a possible return at WrestleMania 33.

by Prityush Haldar News 14 Feb 2017, 16:47 IST

Kelly Kelly spoke about returning to RAW after four years

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly was backstage on RAW this past Monday in Las Vegas. The former Divas Champion said that she was glad to be back on RAW and was greeted by some familiar faces.

Kelly dropped a bomb when she said that she would be in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend and hinted at a possible appearance on the ‘Showcase of Immortals’ later this year. Here is Kelly’s interview on Raw Fallout:

In case you didn’t know...

Kelly Kelly is a former one-time WWE Divas Champion. She made her last WrestleMania appearance at WrestleMania XXVIII in Miami back in 2012 when she teamed with Maria Menounos to defeat the team of Eve and Beth Phoenix in a tag team match. She was released from the WWE in September 2012.

The heart of the matter

Kelly Kelly said that it was surreal to be back in the WWE locker room for the first time in four years. In the backstage interview, Kelly revealed that she had spent the last four years in bliss. This included getting married to hockey player Sheldon Souray and bagging a role on E! reality series WAGS.

Kelly Kelly mentioned that she was enjoying the atmosphere on Monday Night RAW and was hopeful of another run with the company in future. Kelly also stated that she would be a part of the WrestleMania extravaganza in Orlando. She said that she would be signing autographs at WrestleMania Axxess.

What’s next?

WrestleMania 33 is less than two months away. An interesting announcement by Kelly Kelly so close to WrestleMania makes the event all the more exciting. There is a substantial probability that the former star may have some role to play at the ‘Grandest Stage of them All.’

There has been a section of WWE fans who have been clamouring for Kelly’s return, and the WWE might have some good news for them in the near future.

Sportskeeda's take

WWE has actively invested in the Women’s division over the past couple of years. With former Superstars like Mickie James returning to active competition, now seems like the perfect time for Kelly Kelly to make a comeback. With rumours of a Lita return and an imminent Ronda Rousey debut, the Women’s division in the WWE is the best it has ever been.

