WWE News: Kelly Kelly confirms Wrestlemania return, hints at extended run beyond 'Mania

Another episode of Kelly's Expose? YES!.YES!.YES!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 24 Feb 2017, 13:53 IST

Kelly Kelly – The diva so nice, they named her twice.

What’s the story?

Former Diva’s Champion Kelly Kelly recently appeared on ‘Conversations with Maria Menounos’ to discuss a seemingly possible return to WWE. During the interview, Kelly Kelly formally confirmed an appearance at Wrestlemania and hinted that the run might prolong beyond it.

In case you didn’t know...

Kelly Kelly returned to WWE TV last week, on an episode of Monday Night RAW as they visited her hometown Las Vegas. The former one-time Divas’ Champion was involved in a quickfire interview backstage, where she dropped subtle hints of returning to the company.

In case you missed it, we pity you. Nonetheless, here is a video of the backstage segment:

The heart of the matter

When asked about a possible return to the ring, Kelly Kelly said the following:

I don’t know if I’m gonna be wrestling, per se, but I will be at ‘Mania. I will be at ‘Mania, I will be at Hall of Fame, and I’m gonna do some Axxess signings.

Furthermore, she revealed that Mark Carrano, the Senior Director of Talent Relations approached her for an extended run; one that would see her at the company beyond Wrestlemania 33.

And for all the Kelly Kelly fans out there, she is actually considering it! Here is what she had to say in this regard:

I would come back for like a run, a mini-run or something.

What’s next?

With Kelly Kelly confirming her return to WWE, it would be interesting to see the role she assumes upon her arrival. Also, it is still unclear whether she will continue working on Monday Night Raw or join the blue brand, SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda’s take

It seems that we are closer than ever to see Kelly Kelly return to action inside the squared circle. Granted that she might not be the best female performer or might even belong to a bygone era, her return would surely elate the casual fans that would in turn help WWE put bums on chairs; now isn’t that what wrestling is all about these days?