WWE News: Ken Anderson's Instagram post has got the fans talking about a potential return

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.04K // 29 Nov 2018, 00:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can we hope to see him back for one final run?

What's the story?

WWE is known to bury the hatchet with former Superstars who left on a bad note and the latest name that seems to have joined the list is Ken Anderson, popularly known as Mr. Kennedy to the WWE faithful.

As noted by Anderson himself, many students from his wrestling academy were used on the most recent episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Anderson was primed to be a top-tier talent since the day he signed up with WWE in 2005. After all, it's a hefty compliment to be compared to the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold by Paul Heyman himself. WWE too saw the potential in Anderson and brought the Wisconsin native to the main roster as an arrogant bloke who did his own in-ring introduction.

The unique entrance coupled with his all-round ability got over with the fans and he deservedly got a solid push, capturing coveted the Money in the Bank briefcase as he looked to be on the cusp of championship glory. Anderson, however, lost the contract to Edge and from there onwards, it was nothing but a downward slide for the 1-time US Champion.

His WWE career eventually came to an end in May 2009 after Randy Orton complained to officials about Anderson's wreckless in-ring style. As per Anderson's account of the incident, Orton blamed him for almost ending his career due to a botched spot in one of their matches. Anderon's backdrop on Orton went awfully wrong when the Viper landed on his neck and head instead of his back. This infuriated Orton, who took it up to the WWE officials and even convinced good friend John Cena to put in a bad word about Anderson. Vince McMahon immediately acted on the complaints and wasted no time in showing Anderson the door.

Despite having many notable career highlights such as the aforementioned MITB win and a high-profile feud against the Undertaker, Anderson will always be remembered for the unceremonious exit.

The talented wrestler, however, moved on from the forgettable ordeal and made a name for himself in TNA, where he won the World title twice and was part of many memorable matches and feuds. But, is there still hope of another WWE run?

The heart of the matter

This week's episode of Raw had many of Anderon's students being utilized in different capacities throughout the show. Most of the students of the wrestling school which Anderson runs in partnership with former WWE star Daivari were part of No Way Jose's entourage while a few others were spotted directing questions to Sasha banks and Bayley.

The talents that appeared on Raw were Kyle Pro, Kal Creed, Brandon Gore, Levy Cruise, Justin D. Xavier, Rylie Jackson, Air Wolf, and Kara Noia. Anderson posted a congratulatory message along with a photo of the talents on Instagram in the aftermath of the show:

What's next?

While we're not jumping to any conclusions by hoping for a 42-year-old Anderon's return to the company, we just can't help but think of the alluring possibility. It's safe to say that the WWE and Anderson are in touch if the talents from his academy are being given lowkey WWE debuts. It should also be noted that Anderson's partner Daivari recently made an appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in support of his brother Ariya Daivari.

Anderson isn't a regular in-ring competitor anymore as his last match happened in May this year. He can, however, still go in the ring and is an asset on the mic if WWE were to get him back. Imagine Anderson returning as a General Manager? Pretty sick, right?

For now, it's good to see Anderson feeding WWE with talents that can be used as extras in various segments.