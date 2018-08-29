WWE News: Ken Shamrock opens up on why Daniel Cormier is a great match for Brock Lesnar, possibly returning to WWE

Ken Shamrock had words of high praise for former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar (left) as well as Daniel Cormier (right)

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple, former WWE Superstar and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend Ken Shamrock opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Shamrock spoke about the upcoming UFC Heavyweight Championship match between reigning titleholder Daniel Cormier and ex-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Besides, "The World's Most Dangerous Man" also addressed the possibility of him returning to the WWE in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Ken Shamrock won the inaugural UFC Superfight Championship and was inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame for his contributions to the company as well as toward the sport of MMA as a whole.

Shamrock also performed in the professional wrestling realm--winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Tag Team titles as well as a King Of The Ring tournament.

Apart from his performances for the WWE, Shamrock has competed for several other pro-wrestling organizations as well--including TNA (now--Impact Wrestling), Universal Wrestling Federation as well as Pro Wrestling Fujiwara Gumi.

The heart of the matter

Ken Shamrock elucidated on a potential return to the WWE--noting that he's lately been throwing out a few feelers alluding toward a WWE comeback. Shamrock added that he's achieved everything he could in every organization he competed for, except the WWE where he failed to capture a world title.

Additionally, Shamrock explained that he attained everything, but the world title in WWE--hence, he undoubtedly has some unfinished business in the WWE. Furthermore, Shamrock explained that Daniel Cormier is indeed a favourable matchup for Brock Lesnar's first fight back in the UFC after a long hiatus--

“I think (Daniel Cormier’s) a great match for him, especially his first one coming back. Because what it is is a bigger DC, and Brock is just a bigger type of DC. Neither one of them strikes very well, both have great wrestling skills, but Brock is bigger and stronger--So, it’s a good match for him to come back to."

"When he (Brock Lesnar) was doing it earlier on, there wasn’t too many big men. There’s guys that could strike but none of them could work very well on the ground. In today’s MMA world, there’s a lot of big, good guys that can grapple on the ground well and can strike well. So I think DC is a great start for Brock, but after that one, I’m not sure where he goes from there.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Brock Lesnar is set to face reigning UFC Heavyweight and Light-Heavyweight Champion Daniel "DC" Cormier for the latter's Heavyweight title, in a 5-round MMA bout in early 2019.

Meanwhile, Ken Shamrock has been continually asserting his intentions of returning to the WWE sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on Ken Shamrock's statements? Sound off in the comments! You can also send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.