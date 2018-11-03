WWE News: Ken Shamrock returns to the wrestling ring after a decade

Ken Shamrock

What's the story?

It seems like we're reliving the Attitude Era once again as The Undertaker, Kane, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H returned to the ring at the Crown Jewel PPV.

Another star of the Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock, will also be making his return to the ring, after a nine-year hiatus from the pro wrestling ring.

In case you didn't know...

Shamrock, who wrestled in the WWE between 1997 and 1999, dubbed as The World's Most Dangerous Man, had notable feuds with Bret and Owen Hart in the 90s. He was later a part of various factions, including The Corporation and The Union.

Shamrock left the WWE in late 1999 to pursue a mixed martial arts career, fighting in Pride Fighting Championships, and later in the UFC, where he had previously held the UFC Superfight Championship ahead of his switch to WWE.

The heart of the matter

Shamrock announced on his Twitter account that he would be returning to the pro wrestling ring in Melbourne, Australia, on November 30th at the Battle Championship Wrestling 25.

The former WWE and UFC star last wrestled against Jimmy Jacobs on August 9th, 2009, in the JCW Bloodymania III show, where he defeated Jacobs.

Shamrock has expressed his desire to return to the ring and a return to the WWE, but there have been no talks with the WWE. He had said that he achieved everything everywhere he went except the WWE, where he did not win a world title.

Shamrock's last MMA fight was back in 2016 when he was defeated by his old-rival Royce Gracie at Bellator 149.

What's next?

Shamrock was a huge favourite of many fans during the Attitude Era, but at 54 years of age, we're unsure if he can keep with the quicker, younger guys in the WWE.