WWE News: Ken Shamrock reveals why he left the company in 1999

Ken Shamrock had an abrupt departure from the WWF in 1999

Ken Shamrock's white-hot short-lived WWE stint

Ken Shamrock may have only been with the WWE for two years, but during that time, he was strapped to a rocket and sent skyrocketing to the moon. There's probably no better manner for someone to start their career than he did, either, by working as the special guest referee for Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin in their iconic WrestleMania 13 Submission Match.

From there, he feuded with Vader, Hart, and the British Bulldog, leading to a match against the Hitman for the WWF Championship. From then on, the World's Most Dangerous Man took on the Intercontinental Champion The Rock and the Nation of Domination. At WrestleMania XIV, he defeated the People's Champ by submission for the title, but the decision was reversed when he refused to let go of his Ankle Lock.

Over the next year and a half, he won the King of the Ring and would eventually be crowned the Intercontinental Champion, ultimately joining the Corporation in the process. By the end of 1999, he had left the company.

The reason behind his sudden departure

It was assumed by most that Shamrock had walked away from WWE to focus more on his MMA career. However, it seems that it had more to do with the company's egregious road schedule.

Shamrock discussed the travel in an interview with Chris Van Vliet while also stating that he didn't feel he and the company were on the same page.

"I think the reason why I left WWF is because there was just a lot of time on the road. I didn't feel like the time I was putting into the WWF that we were going in the direction that I thought we were gonna go."

It's certainly a situation that many former and even current Superstars have felt. With someone that was pushed so hard so fast, one would assume that the WWF was looking to make Ken Shamrock the next top guy in the company.

