"That's a statement" - WWE Veteran comments on the possibility of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks main eventing Crown Jewel (Exclusive) 

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow, Kenny Bolin shared his thoughts on the SmackDown Women's Championship match possibly main eventing the show.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Sid Pullar III sat down with The Starmaker to preview WWE Crown Jewel. While he discussed a number of topics, Bolin had interesting insight to provide on the Triple Threat match in light of recent speculation about the match possibly main-eventing the show.

"Is Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns still on this card [as] Semi Main? That's a statement. That's a statement . . . You can't go wrong with any of the three [Sasha, Becky and Belair]. Any of the three could win it and that would be fine. We did just take [the title] off Bianca, Becky didn't come back probably not to have it and Sasha probably doesn't really have to have it. Sasha is very entertaining- not that none of the three of them aren't.", said Kenny Bolin

WWE will present some of its biggest matches of the year tomorrow at Crown Jewel

One of the marquee matches of the show is Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns. The two are set to collide tomorrow in a battle for the WWE Universal Championship. Being long-time rivals, both Reigns and Lesnar have picked up a win over the other but this time the roles are reversed.

Roman Reigns is currently on the run of his career, having held the Universal Championship for over 400 days. Plus, with Paul Heyman on his side, Reigns has been unstoppable ever since he returned to WWE last year. But with Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam, things have taken a wild turn and a shadow of doubt has been cast over The Tribal Chief's championship reign.

The card also features the finals of the King of the Ring and the Queen's Crown tournaments. Xavier Woods looks to fulfill his dream of wearing the crown as Finn Balor stands in his way while on the other side of things, Doudrop and Zelina Vega will battle it out to see who wins the inaugural Queen's Crown.

