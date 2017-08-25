WWE News: Kenny Omega alludes to difficulty in Adam Cole's NXT debut

Was there a major issue getting Adam Cole to NXT?

There was a Ring Of Honor takeover at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

What's the story?

On a recent episode of X Pac's podcast, Kenny Omega implied that there was some difficulty with Adam Cole making his NXT debut at Takeover: Brooklyn III

In case you didn't know...

At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, there was a takeover of sorts with three former Ring Of Honor standouts banding together to attack new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre. After the Scottish Superstar defeated Bobby Roode, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly jumped onto the apron to cause a distraction while Adam Cole attacked the new champion from behind and left him laying on the mat.

The heart of the matter

When it came to talking about Adam Cole's debut, Omega had the following to say: ( Courtesy of Wrestling Inc)

"As friend to Adam Cole, I am not sure what I can say or cannot say but I know there was difficulty with that situation. I'm just happy as a friend of his that he was finally able to freely make his television debut."

It appears that Omega knows something that isn't public about getting Cole signed to NXT or his debut at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. He refused to delve into greater detail.

Video

Author's take

It is almost impossible to speculate on the difficulties that Cole might have faced as Omega wasn't exactly forthcoming with the details. It could be as simple as talking about the travel issues they had getting out of Orlando, or it could be something much deeper.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com