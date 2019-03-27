WWE/AEW News: Kenny Omega confirms reason why he rejected WWE for All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega

What's the story?

Kenny Omega signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, putting to bed rumors that he could sign with WWE. Omega spoke out about his decision to reject WWE for AEW.

In case you didn't know...

After reports surfaced that Kenny Omega was set to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling after Wrestle Kingdom 13, rumors suggested that WWE had made a big play to sign him. However, Omega eventually chose to sign with the fledgling All Elite Wrestling instead.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview on TSN's Jay and Dan Show, Kenny Omega opened up about his career and his decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling instead of WWE:

"I had always felt that whenever I had full creative control over my own person and my own ideas that I could really be the true me and the real me and show my full potential. I was actually heavily considering going there earlier in the year. But AEW, of course, this new promotion that we’ve got going, that just seemed right for me. And I always get really excited at the idea of having full creative control and just doing new things, man. You know what I mean?

There’s sometimes a job where you have to really conform to a certain system, or you have to perform to a certain standard, or in a certain way, or people want to manage you and then micro-manage you. And this is a situation where, “Okay, you’re gonna be part of this multi-million dollar, billion dollar company, and we’re giving you the ball. So just give us Kenny Omega.” And to me, that’s exciting, as a performer, so I thought that was probably what was best for me as a performer." H/T: @JonFuentesMMA for Wrestlezone

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling's first show - All In 2: Double or Nothing - takes place in Las Vegas on 25th May, 2019.

