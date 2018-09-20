WWE News: Kenny Omega Takes A Cheap Shot At Roman Reigns

Could things get heated between the two superstars?

What's the story?

The current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is currently slated to face Hiroshi Tanahashi in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom. He had some harsh words for his opponent in an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

I'd like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up and the quotes. Omega equated his opponent to current WWE Universal Champion, The Big Dog, Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega is considered by many to be the best wrestler in the world right now. Roman Reigns on the other hand, while a significantly bigger superstar, has his fair share of detractors.

Tanahashi won the latest edition of the G1 Climax tournament to qualify for a title shot against Omega at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. Omega was in the co-main event of Wrestle Kingdom this year, against Chris Jericho. Tanahashi took on Jay White in another featured match.

The heart of the matter

In line with the guidelines of Sportskeeda, Omega's quotes have been moderated with swear words removed:

When a Tanahashi match ends, you've already forgotten it. I wanted matches that stay with me forever, more than 24 hours, more than one week. Why they do you think they call me the best bout machine?! It's not because I'm the greatest athlete in wrestling. Because I can create emotion and I can create a memory and because Tanahashi could never do that. Really Tanahashi belongs in the WWE. He can be the next Roman Reigns.

Omega went on to say how he was overlooked in favour of Tanahashi once upon a time:

The thing is, I know that New Japan at that time, they don't want to have to use me as their main event star, as their number one of course they don't, look at the way they pushed Tanahashi. They still call that old man 'The Ace.' He'll still appear on TV, he has a movie in Japan, it's embarrassing.

What's next?

Both Omega and Reigns will continue to be the top guys in their promotions. If Omega ever comes to WWE, maybe we can see the two men clash too. It will certainly be interesting to see how they do match up.

Which team are you on? Team Omega or Team Reigns?

