Two-time WWE Hall of Famer apologizes to The Rock for treating him badly

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash apologized to The Rock in his latest tweet for treating him badly in 2002.

Nash made his big return to WWE in early 2002 as a part of the nWo, alongside Hollywood Hogan and Scott Hall. The former WWE Champion didn't do much during this run and went on a hiatus in July after suffering a quadriceps tear.

The Rock was a big name in WWE back then, and it looks like Nash didn't treat him too well at the time. Nash has finally apologized to The Great One for the same and also revealed why he acted in such a manner.

Check out their recent exchange below:

Kevin Nash showing off his incredible physique

The Rock has major praise for Nash's shredded form

Kevin Nash's heartfelt response to The Rock

The Rock briefly feuded with the nWo in 2002

The landscape of WWE had drastically changed when the nWo arrived in 2002, as The Rock and Stone Cold were megastars by that time. Hollywood Hogan and The Rock kicked off a feud on the road to WrestleMania 18.

The build-up to their dream encounter saw the latter being brutally attacked by the nWo. To make things worse, Hogan rammed a tractor-trailer into the ambulance that was carrying The Rock.

At WrestleMania, Hogan turned babyface after losing to The Rock in an exhilarating encounter. The duo ended up fighting off Nash and Scott Hall to a loud pop.

The WWE Universe got to see The Rock and Kevin Nash in action on various occasions during this period. Their most notable contest was a huge three-on-two handicap match that saw members of the nWo fight The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on RAW.

Kevin Nash is currently 62-years-old, and it's quite impressive that he's managed to maintain a toned physique at such an age.

What are your thoughts on the former WWE Champion's recent Twitter exchange with The Rock? Sound off in the comments section below.

