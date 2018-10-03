WWE News: Kevin Nash reveals why Triple H and The Undertaker are better than the younger talent

Legends!

What's the story?

Kevin Nash recently had an interview with Sporting News, and talked about a variety of topics including the upcoming match between Triple H and The Undertaker at Super Show Down, the longevity of present stars as compared to older ones and why he thinks no one cares about the younger talent.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Nash, also known as Diesel is a former WWE Champion and was most famously a founding member of the popular WCW Stable - NWO.

Kevin Nash is a close friend of Shawn Michaels and Triple H and was a key member in their "Klique".

The heart of the matter

When asked about the hype for Triple H vs Undertaker as compared to matches with younger stars, here is what he had to say:

"No one cares about the young guys. When I watched Summerslam that (Undertaker and Tripe H) package caught my eye and made me want to see that match. I don't know if I want to see Roman Reigns versus Undertaker again. What more of a rub can you give than that? He's [been] given rubs before and they just aren't getting over."

He further adds this on being asked why the younger talent isn't getting over:

"I just don't think there's going to be guys like that anymore. Those guys aren't going to have 30 years in the business. This style won't allow these guys to last 30 years. Rollins already had a couple knee operations, but he's a great worker. I just don't see these guys even lasting 20 years because of their bodies and the concussion syndrome. Now, they (WWE) are doing concussion testing and everything else."

What's next?

Triple H will be facing The Undertaker at WWE Super Show Down in Melbourne, Australia on 6th October 2018 in what is being called their final encounter.

