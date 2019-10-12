WWE News: Kevin Owens and Street Profits headline the Third and Fourth round of the Draft

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox showcased the first day of the WWE Draft. It will be continued over to the upcoming episode of RAW and over these two days, 71 Superstars will get assigned with either of the brands.

With his victory over Roman Reigns in the opening match of the night, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins handed RAW the opportunity to make the first overall WWE Draft pick. The Red Brand chose the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The O.C, Drew McIntyre as their first-round picks while SmackDown retained The Big Dog and got 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Following the six-man tag team matchup between The New Day and The O.C, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon revealed the picks for the third and the fourth round of tonight's Draft.

In the third round, RAW got the former multi-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and the former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for them. The Blue Brand fought back by picking Lacey Evans and the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Revival.

The fourth and final round for tonight's edition of the WWE Draft saw RAW picking the former NXT Tag Team Champions Street Profits. They also got Viking Raiders and Nikki Cross for the show while SmackDown signed Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery.

After the end of Part One of the Draft, RAW on USA Network consists of Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, The O.C, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Street Profits, Natalya, Ricochet, Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens.

On the other side, Friday Night SmackDown on Fox features Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, The Revival, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans for the time being.

The remaining Superstars will have their fate decided this Monday Night on RAW.

