WWE News: Kevin Owens 'disrespected' Superstar by copying his character

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 16:57 IST SHARE

Kevin Owens replaced Big E in The New Day in April 2019

Speaking on the latest episode of the Feel The Power podcast, Big E revealed that he felt “disrespected” when Kevin Owens replaced him as a member of The New Day after WrestleMania 35.

Following Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship triumph at ‘Mania, Owens stood in for Big E, who was forced to miss two months of in-ring action due to a knee injury, and referred to himself as Big O.

Big E said it felt like “a slap in the face” to watch Owens perform his moves and recite his introduction on SmackDown while he recovered from his injury.

“With the meniscus thing, when I’m in the hospital, I’m in the bed, just finished my surgery, and I turn on the TV, and I know you guys got to do what you got to do, but I see you two and there’s Big O, there’s Kevin Owens, doing my intro that I came up with and doing my tag moves with you. So, I get it, I have to suck it up and be a man and laugh it off, but it feels like a slap in the face to see someone in your position just doing this. I felt disrespected.”

The former Intercontinental Champion went on to say that he did not have an issue with Kingston or Xavier Woods for allowing Owens to briefly replace him in The New Day, but it made him question how important he was to the group after watching WWE put somebody else in his position.

“Obviously it wasn’t an idea that you guys came up with, so there’s no issue with you, but from a larger picture, you’re alone in a hospital room – or family or whatever, but I was alone – and I was there, and just everything goes on without you, and you just move on. Does anyone care? Does it even matter? And you feel very alone in this situation.”

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit Feel The Power and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).