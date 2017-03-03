WWE News: Kevin Owens doesn't think Goldberg is ready for their match at Fastlane

by Mike Diaz News 03 Mar 2017, 04:34 IST

Kevin Owens doesn't think Goldberg is ready to step into the ring with him for the Universal Title at Fastlane this weekend.

What’s the story?

This weekend, Fastlane will play host to a massive Universal Title main event, as champion Kevin Owens defends his title against future Hall Of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Bill Goldberg.

Owens was recently interviewed by ESPN ahead of his title defence against Goldberg, who he doesn’t think is prepared to go head to head with him for the Universal Title.

In case you didn’t know....

Owens and Goldberg have been going at it on Twitter these past few weeks. The match between the two was made by Owens’ now former friend Chris Jericho after Goldberg interrupted them on RAW a few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Owens had to say about his thoughts about Goldberg not being prepared for their match at Fastlane this weekend (all transcribed quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"I'll answer this as honestly as I can, because that's always the way I do things, and that answer is 'No.' Because, see, ya know, anybody who's followed Goldberg's career, or even people who haven't followed Goldberg's career and have only been familiar with him for the last two or three months since he's been back in WWE, guess what? You've already seen everything Goldberg can do. You've seen a spear, you've seen a jackhammer. That's pretty much where it ends, but I've been here for about two years, and yet, I've only scratched the surface of what I can do and the people who have followed me, throughout my entire career, before I got to WWE will tell you that's a fact. So, I don't think Goldberg is ready for the kind of main event that I'm going to bring to him at Fastlane, absolutely not."

What’s next?

Granted that Goldberg has made quick work of Brock Lesnar twice in a row – once at Survivor Series and the second at the Royal Rumble during the Battle Royal main event – it should be interesting to see how long Owens lasts against the former WCW champ.

It is also possible that Chris Jericho could interfere in the contest in an attempt to get back at Owens for betraying him on RAW a few weeks ago, effectively costing him his title.

Sportskeeda’s take

Goldberg will more than likely go over Owens at Fastlane this weekend with the assist from Jericho in order to set up the blockbuster Universal Title main event at Wrestlemania between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. If Jericho does, in fact, help Goldberg win the title this weekend then the clash between the former best friends is a given.