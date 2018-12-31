WWE News: Kevin Owens makes a surprising appearance change

Kevin Owens

What's the story?

Kevin Owens is currently spending some time away on the sidelines in order to recover from his surgeries, however, in the meantime, it looks Owens has also decided to change up his look a bit and get a new tattoo.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens was last seen on television competing in singles competition against Bobby Lashley on Raw. Lashley annihilated and destroyed Owens on Raw and put him out of competition, in terms of kayfabe.

Within the next few days, Owens was written off the television and had to get surgery in both his knees, therefore, keeping him out of action for the remainder of 2018.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens' wife Karina took it to her Instagram profile recently and uploaded a photo of her husband in her IG story, which you can see below:

In the image, you could clearly see that former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens is now sporting some new ink on his right hand and during his recovery time, the former Intercontinental Champion also got a brand new tattoo.

However, in recent weeks, WWE has been posting vignettes of Owens returning soon to WWE TV.

What's next?

In a recent report, we noted that The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has reported that Owens will be ready to make his in-ring comeback in February, however, it is pretty likely that WWE will wait till WrestleMania 35 to properly bring the former United States Champion to TV.

As of right now, Owens' return date hasn't been confirmed and it is yet to be known when exactly the former Universal Champion will return. As aforementioned, WWE has been teasing Owens' return during the past few weeks.

It is pretty likely that the creative team will bring Owens back along with his fellow tag team partner Sami Zayn, who is also out injured and is likely to be back by early 2019.

