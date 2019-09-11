WWE News: Kevin Owens posts cryptic tweet, hints at a possible NXT return

Kevin Owens with the NXT Championship

With SmackDown Live returning to the iconic Madison Square Garden for the first time in 10 years, this week's edition of the show featured a shocking turn of events as former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens was fired from the company by Shane McMahon.

Shortly after his firing from WWE, Owens took to Twitter and posted a very cryptic tweet which seemingly indicates a potential return to NXT for The Prizefighter.

Kevin Owens' history in NXT

On 12th August, 2014, Kevin Owens officially signed with WWE and was due to make his debut for the company as part of the developmental brand NXT. WWE hyped up Owens' debut by airing several vignettes and at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution, the former ROH World Champion made his NXT in-ring debut defeating CJ Parker in his debut match. Later in the night, Owens established himself as a heel after attacking his best friend Sami Zayn after the latter had won the NXT Championship.

At NXT TakeOver: Rival, Owens captured the NXT Championship from Zayn and for his first title defense, he retained over Finn Balor. At NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable, Owens' rematch against Zayn ended in a no-contest after the former continued the assault on an already injured Zayn until Samoa Joe made his debut and intervened.

In 2015, at a special WWE Network event called The Beast in the East in Tokyo, Japan, Owens lost the NXT Championship for Balor, who ended the former's reign at 143 days. It is also to be noted that during his tenure as NXT Champion, Owens made his main roster debut and defended the title against Zack Ryder, Neville, and Heath Slater over on RAW and SmackDown.

The return of Kevin Owens to NXT?

After being shockingly fired from WWE by Shane McMahon (after he had failed to qualify for the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament), Kevin Owens took to Twitter and sent out a cryptic tweet featuring the numbers '14-24-20'.

Responding to the tweet, a fan going by the username of @PikaPriest decoded the cryptic message, as he claimed that the 14th letter N, 24th letter X, and 20th letter T indicated towards the fact that Owens might be teasing a potential move back to NXT.

14th letter is N

24th letter is X

20th letter is T



I like where this is going. — Pika Priest™️ (@PikaPriest) September 11, 2019

As of now, nothing has been confirmed but this surely remains a very interesting theory.