WWE News: Kevin Owens Quits WWE On Monday Night Raw?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 7.42K // 28 Aug 2018, 08:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens 'quit' on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw a shocking moment which is yet to be cleared up. Kevin Owens took part in an excellent match against Seth Rollins, but found himself on the losing side, when he missed the Moonsault and Rollins hit the Curb Stomp.

After the match, he sat in the middle of the ring to only say two chilling words. "I quit."

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens is one of the best heels in WWE right now. Recent months have not seen him in the best storylines, however. At WrestleMania, he partnered with his friend Sami Zayn, to take on Shane McMahon and a returning Daniel Bryan. After WrestleMania, they were both drafted to Raw from SmackDown Live.

After coming to Raw, he quickly became engaged in a feud with Braun Strowman. Although he initially looked like he wanted to be friends with Braun, The Monster Among Men would have none of it. The two continued their feud all the way to SummerSlam, where he faced Strowman with the stipulation, that if Owens won, he would get his Money in the Bank briefcase. Unfortunately for him, Strowman ran all over him at SummerSlam and lost after not putting up much of a fight.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens answered Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Title Open Challenge on Monday Night Raw. The two put on an amazing match, with Kevin Owens even hitting a Stone Cold Stunner at one point.

Near the end of the match, Owens went for the Moonsault on the prone Rollins but missed it. Before he could get up, Rollins hit him with the Curb Stomp, bringing an end to the match.

Once the match was done, Owens did not leave the ring as usual. Instead, he took a chair and sat in the middle of the ring. Then he said two words, "I Quit". Without explaining his words any further, he left the ring and went backstage.

While the apparent resignation was obviously kayfabe, further clarification as to what Kevin meant is still pending.

What's next?

Next week's Raw should reveal more about Kevin Owens quitting Monday Night Raw. With no Kurt Angle at the helm, Baron Corbin did not manage to make things clear about Owens' status on Monday Night Raw.

This may mean that Owens will try to go back to SmackDown Live, or he may return to Raw later. It could also be that Owens is pretending to quit the company, only to come back when least expected. At this point, this is nothing other than speculation.

Do you think Kevin Owens really quit Monday Night Raw? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com