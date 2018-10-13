×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kevin Owens' Replacement In The Mixed Match Challenge Announced

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
789   //    13 Oct 2018, 09:30 IST

A glorious new superstar has entered the fray
A glorious new superstar has entered the fray

What's the story?

The second season of Mixed Match Challenge is now underway and there have been some unfortunate injuries already. Both Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks had to be replaced by Ember Moon and Mickie James respectively.

We all saw Bobby Lashley turn heel on the latest episode of RAW and attack Kevin Owens, in what seemed to be a double turn. WWE has used that angle to write Kevin Owens off TV to deal with a real-life injury and also officially named his replacement for the Mixed Match Challenge.

In case you didn't know...

The first season of the Mixed Match Challenge was a huge success and was won by The Miz and Asuka. The tournament allows for male and female superstars to team up in unique combinations that we wouldn't otherwise usually see.

Nakamura teamed up with Natalya in the inaugural season. This time, Kevin Owens and Natalya were paired in a Mixed Tag Team known as Team Pawz. Unfortunately, Owens' injury brought their run to a premature end.

The heart of the matter

WWE has officially named Bobby Roode to be Kevin Owens' replacement in Team Pawz. They've said that the group will retain its name and put out the following video to make the official announcement about the event:

Bobby Roode was part of the first season of the Mixed Match Challenge alongside Charlotte Flair. They even went to the finals of the event where the duo lost to Asuka and The Miz. Bobby Roode put out a Tweet and expressed how thrilled he was to be a part of the big tournament.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how far Natalya can go with her brand new Mixed Match Challenge partner, in the second instalment of this tournament. As for Kevin Owens, stay tuned to the site for updates about his injury. We shall let you know any details as they are available.

Do you think Bobby Roode is a good replacement for Owens? Let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Bobby roode Kevin Owens
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 superstars who could replace Kevin Owens in the Mixed...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First two match for Mixed Match Challenge revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Odds released for Mixed Match Challenge 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge 2 announced, teams confirmed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE reveals the first two matches for Mixed...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss pulled off from Mixed Match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss injured, will not compete in the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Mixed Match Challenge 2018: Ranking each team's...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons to be excited for WWE Mixed Match Challenge...
RELATED STORY
WWE Mixed Match Challenge: September 18, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us