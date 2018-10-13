WWE News: Kevin Owens' Replacement In The Mixed Match Challenge Announced

A glorious new superstar has entered the fray

What's the story?

The second season of Mixed Match Challenge is now underway and there have been some unfortunate injuries already. Both Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks had to be replaced by Ember Moon and Mickie James respectively.

We all saw Bobby Lashley turn heel on the latest episode of RAW and attack Kevin Owens, in what seemed to be a double turn. WWE has used that angle to write Kevin Owens off TV to deal with a real-life injury and also officially named his replacement for the Mixed Match Challenge.

In case you didn't know...

The first season of the Mixed Match Challenge was a huge success and was won by The Miz and Asuka. The tournament allows for male and female superstars to team up in unique combinations that we wouldn't otherwise usually see.

Nakamura teamed up with Natalya in the inaugural season. This time, Kevin Owens and Natalya were paired in a Mixed Tag Team known as Team Pawz. Unfortunately, Owens' injury brought their run to a premature end.

The heart of the matter

WWE has officially named Bobby Roode to be Kevin Owens' replacement in Team Pawz. They've said that the group will retain its name and put out the following video to make the official announcement about the event:

Bobby Roode was part of the first season of the Mixed Match Challenge alongside Charlotte Flair. They even went to the finals of the event where the duo lost to Asuka and The Miz. Bobby Roode put out a Tweet and expressed how thrilled he was to be a part of the big tournament.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how far Natalya can go with her brand new Mixed Match Challenge partner, in the second instalment of this tournament. As for Kevin Owens, stay tuned to the site for updates about his injury. We shall let you know any details as they are available.

Do you think Bobby Roode is a good replacement for Owens? Let us know in the comments below.