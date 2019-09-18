WWE News: Kevin Owens returns on SmackDown Live and sues Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens during an episode of WWE Raw.

After getting fired by Shane McMahon on the September 10 episode of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens made his return to the blue brand this week as part of a live audience and proceeded to sue Shane McMahon on the grounds of wrongful termination.

After being summoned by Shane O'Mac inside the arena who surrounded himself with security, Kevin Owens told McMahon that because he didn't listen to him even after KO tried to find a solution and now he will attack him both financially and personally, i.e. if Owens wins the lawsuit, he will be rewarded $25 million in the settlement and will also gain the authority to "fire" him on live television.

"All I wanna do is hurt you, but I finally realized the best way to do that is hit you where it hurts the most and that is your wallet and your pride..." - @FightOwensFight #SDLive pic.twitter.com/OYwUrNDWRZ — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019

Getting fired by Shane O'Mac

On last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon replaced an injured Elias in the semi-final match against Chad Gable for the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament.

Kevin Owens was tasked with the responsibility of being the special guest referee for the match by Shane with the clause that if Shane lost, Owens would be fired.

With his career on the line, a reluctant KO was trying his best to ensure that the self-proclaimed Best In The World would come out on top.

However, Gable made McMahon Junior tap-out when he applied the Ankle Lock on him and right after the match Shane attacked Owens from behind and fired him on live television.

What's next for KO?

Shane McMahon has been on the receiving end of Owens' Stunners for the past few weeks after The Prizefighter stated his distaste on Shane's dogmatic rule over SmackDown Live.

Shane McMahon might have thought that he could end this by jeopardising Owens' career but it seems now that KO might have the upper hand.

Owens was fired on the grounds of insubordinate behavior but since McMahon put his hands over Owens who at the time was acting as a match official, Shane could be penalised too for striking an official.

Owens was previously heavily fined on the same grounds when he assaulted Elias, who was chosen as the special guest referee by McMahon for their match at WWE SummerSlam 2019 in which Owens secured the victory.

It remains to be seen as to how the situation will unfold on next week's episode of SmackDown Live.