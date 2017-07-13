WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals the reason why his Twitter account is blacked out

Kevin Owens has some not-so-kind words for the US Champion, AJ Styles.

Kevin Owens really wants his title back

What's the story?

Kevin Owens recently replaced his display picture and cover photo on his Twitter account with a blank black image causing many fans to speculate about why he would have done something like that.

The former US Champion explains his actions in a recent post saying that his Twitter account is blacked out to represent the future of the United States now that the US Title is being held by a terrible human being.

My Twitter account is blacked out to represent the future of the U.S. now that the United States Title is held by a terrible human being. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 11, 2017

What's next?

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens was initially advertised for Battleground but WWE.com removed the listing of the match but the match is back in the official listing.

Author's take

The next few episodes of SmackDown will reveal where Kevin Owens will take this rivalry with AJ Styles. We can all hope to see a US Title rematch soon if things go according to KO's plans.