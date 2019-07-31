×
WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals why he didn't ask Shane McMahon to put his career on the line at SummerSlam

Soumik D
CONTRIBUTOR
News
225   //    31 Jul 2019, 12:14 IST

Kevin Owens will face Shane McMahon at SummerSlam
Kevin Owens will face Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

What's the story?

In the aftermath to tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was asked in a backstage interview about Shane McMahon's chances of scoring a huge win over 'The Prize Fighter' at SummerSlam.

During the interview, Owens made a bold statement claiming that the thing McMahon is best at is being delusional.

In case you didn't know...

On the 2nd July edition of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens questioned Shane McMahon's decisions and under-handed tactics, before the pair were being interrupted Dolph Ziggler. This eventually led to McMahon booking them in a match against New Day members Xavier Woods and Big E, but they were defeated after a miscommunication between Owens and Ziggler.

The following week, Owens started questioning Shane McMahon's constant dominance on WWE TV and started a feud with the SmackDown Commissioner. Later on the same night, Owens interfered in Dolph Ziggler's match against Roman Reigns and hit McMahon with a Stunner.

The heart of the matter

Following Kevin Owens' win over Drew McIntyre on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, 'The Prize Fighter' went on an absolute rant against Shane, labelling him as a "delusional man with delusional ideas".

Additionally, Owens revealed that the reason why he didn't ask McMahon to put his career on the line is that the former Universal Champion knows for the reason that the latter would eventually come back, regardless of a win or loss.

Check out Owens' interview below:

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will lock horns on the 11th of August at SummerSlam which takes place Toronto, Canada.

If Owens comes out on the losing side in his match against McMahon, then the former will have to quit WWE, and the reign of "The Best in the World" will continue on WWE TV.

Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
