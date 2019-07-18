×
Advertisement

WWE News: Kevin Owens says he'll "end Shane McMahon" and continues to mock him on Twitter

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
307   //    18 Jul 2019, 02:11 IST

McMahon suffered the wrath of KO once again last night on SmackDown.
What's the story?

One of the biggest stories in WWE over the last few weeks has been Kevin Owens speaking out against the tyranny of Shane McMahon.

Owens has repeatedly stunned the son of the Chairman and did so twice last night. He took to Twitter both during and after the show last night in order to continue his feud with McMahon.

In case you missed it...

Kevin Owens has primarily been a heel while in WWE but made a huge face turn a few weeks ago when he dropped a pipe bomb on Shane McMahon. He has repeatedly been at odds with McMahon and anyone aligned with Shane-O-Mac.

The heart of the matter

During the now-infamous pipe bomb, Owens named Liv Morgan, Ali, Buddy Murphy, AOP, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Apollo Crews as overlooked stars that weren't getting onto TV because of McMahon's overbearing presence on programming.

McMahon then tried to bar KO from the arena but he made it back in time to deliver a stunner to Shane at the end of last week's show.

Before this week's show started, a segment from earlier in the day was aired where Shane cut Owens off before he could get in the ring. He gave KO the night off but Owens eventually made it back before the show was over.

Owens made his presence felt right after the Town Hall segment that opened the show as he capped off the segment by delivering another stunner to Shane McMahon.

But that wasn't the end of Owens' night as Dolph Ziggler got him to 'return to the arena' for a main-event match that saw Owens pick up another victory. Shane was at ringside the entire match but was the victim yet again of another stunner from "the Prizefighter".

When all was said and done, Owens had officially stunned McMahon three times spanning back to last week. Ziggler has done little to offer up much in the form of retaliation. Owens' final shot was more light-hearted than his previous jabs.

What's next?

If I was a betting man, this is clearly leading to a big match at SummerSlam. It's taken up a good amount of TV time and would provide a clean end to McMahon taking up time on both RAW and SmackDown. Hopefully, Owens ends it at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
