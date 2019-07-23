WWE News: Kevin Owens says he will quit WWE if he loses at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is right around the corner as one of WWE's biggest PPVs of the year takes place on August 11th this year.

One feud that has boiled over is between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, and now it seems that they might have a huge match for SummerSlam, where one of them may leave the WWE.

Owens turned babyface once again earlier this month after being annoyed at Shane McMahon's heelish ways and cut an incredible promo on the former SmackDown commissioner.

McMahon has tried to stop Owens from entering the arena on more than one occasion, but Owens somehow sneaked in and attacked Shane, which furthered the feud between the two.

On Monday, Owens continued his rivalry against Shane and challenged him to a match at SummerSlam. He criticised Shane, saying that SmackDown has become a "vehicle" for McMahon to tell everyone how great he is.

"SummerSlam is right around the corner and before we know it, you're going to announce yourself in a match at SummerSlam. Well, when you do that, why don't you put yourself in a match at SummerSlam against me? You know, because SmackDown Live h as been a one-man show for far too long now and Tuesday nights have become nothing more than a vehicle for you to come out and tell everybody how great you are, and inflate your own giant ego, and for you to belittle everyone around you," said Owens.

He then said that he will quit WWE if he loses against Shane at SummerSlam: "And quite frankly I can't take it anymore, it makes me sick, makes me want to throw up. I just can't take it anymore, I can't take it. So, how about this - you make this match at SummerSlam, Shane, and if you beat me, I'll quit. I'll leave," said the former Universal Champion (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription).

We'll see if Shane accepts Owens' challenge this week on SmackDown Live.