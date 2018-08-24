WWE News: Kevin Owens says WWE are responsible for Ring of Honor's MSG sellout.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW superstar Kevin Owens has said how WWE is responsible for rivals Ring of Honor selling out the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City.

In case you didn't know

For decades, Madison Square Garden has been considered the sole arena for the WWE. The Garden has hosted WWE live events, pay per views, and three WrestleManias.

Despite the connection between the two, the last WWE pay per view there was the 2011 Survivor Series, with WWE feeling that the arena is too small to host events.

In July this year, Ring of Honor formally announced that the company would be co-promoting an event with New Japan Pro Wrestling, despite reports that WWE was pressuring executives at MSG to cancel the show.

Kevin Owens debuted in WWE in 2014 and is a former NXT, Intercontinental, United States and Universal Champion.

Prior to joining, he wrestled for ROH under the real name Kevin Steen, from 2007-2014, and is a former ROH World Champion.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Gorilla Position, Owens said how he thinks the event will be a great opportunity for everyone involved.

I think healthy competition is great and I think WWE would agree. But WWE will always try to go out and be better than everybody else and I think that's why they got to the point where they're at, you know? They want to be bigger and they want to do things other companies can't and they're never gonna change that way.

The Canadian star also said how that it's exciting to see the wrestling world change, but WWE are still the pioneers and have shaped a lot of it.

I think it would be silly to look at these companies thriving and not feel like WWE is a big part of them thriving as well... Even Ring of Honor, selling out Madison Square Garden, is fantastic, it's unbelievable... but they're selling it out on WrestleMania weekend.

I feel people should still be grateful to WWE and I know some people think that's not the cool thing to admit, that WWE might not be this giant thing trying to hurt the indies.

What's next?

Kevin Owens is watchable every Monday night on RAW, where he has been feuding with the Monster in the Bank, Braun Strowman.

The G1 Supercard event will take place April 6, 2019, the same week as WrestleMania 35, and will feature stars from Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.