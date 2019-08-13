WWE News: Kevin Owens sends a message to Brock Lesnar following his Universal Title loss at SummerSlam

Kevin Owens has a few words for Heyman and Lesnar

At SummerSlam 2019, Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Universal Championship back to Seth Rollins in the main event of the show at the Scotiabank Arena.

As expected, Lesnar is now vouching for a rematch against Rollins but amidst all this, SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens has decided to send a message to The Beast Incarnate.

Kevin Owens himself is currently fresh off a historic win over 'The Best In The World' Shane McMahon after the former Universal Champion put his career on the line against his opponent at SummerSlam.

After a brilliant performance in Toronto and with the WWE Universe in Canada in full support of The Prizefighter, Owens successfully defeated McMahon despite outside interference from the special guest enforcer Elias.

Later on in the main event of the show, an injured Seth Rollins, despite being brutally assaulted by Brock Lesnar throughout the match, somehow was able to walk out as the new Universal Champion after he pinned The Beast Incarnate following two Curb Stomps.

With Brock Lesnar's third reign as Universal Champion coming to an end within a span of just 30 days, The Beast Incarnate's advocate Paul Heyman was vouched for a rematch for his client via a recent tweet that he sent out.

SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens has now responded to the tweet saying even he didn't get his Universal Title rematch since the championship to Goldberg a couple of years ago, Owens further added that Lesnar will certainly be fine without a rematch and the same goes for his advocate Heyman, as well.

I never got my rematch when I lost it either and it’s been 2 and a half years. He’ll be fine. You’ll be fine. It’s all fine! https://t.co/KQT0TxgOim — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 12, 2019

As of now, it will be interesting to note if WWE actually gives Lesnar a rematch for the Universal Title or not and in all fairness, he actually does deserve it. As for KO, expect big things for the former Universal Champion on SmackDown Live, given he just defeated a marquee name in Shane McMahon.