WWE News: Kevin Owens sends a message to Jinder Mahal and Indian fans

The former NXT Champion had some harsh words for Indian fans.

by Soumik Datta News 27 Oct 2017, 00:59 IST

Kevin Owens will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title later this year

What’s the story?

Earlier today, WWE uploaded a video on their official YouTube channel in which Smackdown Live superstar Kevin Owens sent a message to current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and to all the fans in India.

In the video, the former Universal Champion stated that he cannot wait to visit India and faceoff against Jinder Mahal, and eventually take the WWE title off “The Modern Day Maharaja” in front of his home crowd.

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this year, WWE announced that they are all set to return to India for a live tour in December. WWE will host two shows in Indi, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi on 8th and 9th December.

The tour will feature current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal along with Sunil and Samir Singh— The Singh brothers. In addition, Mahal will also defend his WWE Title against Kevin Owens. This will also be the very first time the WWE Championship is being defended on Indian soil.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Owens states that he barely likes to travel around the world and perform on overseas soil, but in this case he cannot wait to visit India as he looks forward to capturing the WWE Championship by beating Jinder Mahal.

Owens then added by saying that Indian fans have been constantly calling him “a dog” on Twitter. He said that there is nothing to be ashamed of being compared to a dog as he thinks that dogs are loyal, they are man’s best friend, but most importantly, that when a dog is pushed into a corner they can become the most dangerous animals on the planet.

The former US Champion then stated that in WWE there is already a “big dog”, referring to Roman Reigns, but called himself the “biggest dog in the company”. He ended by saying that he cannot wait to “Hinder Jinder” in front of his own people and win the WWE title for the very first time in his career.

What’s next?

Currently, Owens is focusing on his rivalry against Smackdown Live management -- Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. “The Prizefighter” was recently victorious against Shane O’Mac at the recently concluded Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Owens’ next target is Shinsuke Nakamura as he is all set to face off against “The Artist” next week on Smackdown for a place at this year’s men’s Survivor Series team that will be representing Smackdown Live.

Author’s Take

In my opinion, I think WWE will not allow Jinder Mahal to lose in front of the Indian crowd and that too in a WWE Title match. But, personally, I would like to see Owens win the WWE Championship come December 8.