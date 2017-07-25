WWE News: Kevin Owens sent a message to the Bullet Club on Talking Smack after Battleground

by Jeremy Bennett News 25 Jul 2017, 01:35 IST

Kevin Owens is a fixture on the Talking Smack show...

What's the story?

The new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens was a guest on Talking Smack after his title win at Battleground. In the middle of relentlessly mocking Renee Young, the Prizefighter took the time to mention the Bullet Club's Elite.

In case you didn't know...

The Elite is a small group within The Bullet Club that formed when AJ Styles left New Japan Pro Wrestling for the WWE in 2016. The Elite consists of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The heart of the matter

Each of the Young Bucks responded to what Kevin Owens said on Talking Smack with the following tweets:

He definitely is Elite. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 24, 2017

The Young Bucks and Kevin Owens have been friends for a long time going back to the days when the Prizefighter was a member of the Ring of Honor roster.

What's next?

Kevin Owens will return to Smackdown Live this Tuesday as the WWE United States Champion. Expect some sort of response from AJ Styles after being thrown into the referee during their Battleground match. They will more than likely set the table for a rematch at SummerSlam.

Author's take

It's always great seeing people from different promotions, and the internet definitely went wild when Owens gave them the wink and nod moment.

Much like most of the pro wrestling fans around the world, I would love to see The Elite come to the WWE someday. The Young Bucks are one of the most exciting tag teams today while Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

